Brown Financial Advisory Sells 169 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.04. The stock had a trading volume of 483,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.43. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

