Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 4.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of Brookfield worth $55,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,254. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

