Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$12.69

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald bought 53,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.74. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$11.09.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of C$985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.429381 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

