Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $16.00

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROOT. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

ROOT stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Root has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Root will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Root by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

