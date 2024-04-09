Brokerages Set Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) PT at $13.67

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBPB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

PBPB opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.32. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 50.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,829,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,487,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in Potbelly by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

