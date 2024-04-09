Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $17.52

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.52.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bumble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMBL opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bumble has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.38 million. Analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

