Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$84.36

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$80.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.54.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

