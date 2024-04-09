Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

BNL opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,904,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,651,000 after purchasing an additional 448,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,766,000 after purchasing an additional 497,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,066,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

