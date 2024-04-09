Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,740,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,475,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

