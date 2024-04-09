Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.86.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

