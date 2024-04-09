Bridgeworth LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 454.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $411.99. 513,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,022. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

