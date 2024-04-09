Bridgeworth LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,915,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,649,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,945,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,073 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 181,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,566,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 218,443 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,794. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

