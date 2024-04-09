Bridgeworth LLC Sells 712 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.31. 3,567,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,167. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

