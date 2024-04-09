Bridgeworth LLC Sells 712 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VOO stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.31. 3,567,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,167. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.