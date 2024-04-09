Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.39. The stock has a market cap of $362.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

