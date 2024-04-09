Bridgeworth LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,401 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.71. 1,412,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,066. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

