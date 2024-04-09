Bridgeworth LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. 178,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,671. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

