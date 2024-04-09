Bridgeworth LLC Has $82.05 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $82,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

