Bridgeworth LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock remained flat at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,188. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.