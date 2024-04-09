Bridgeworth LLC Has $29.15 Million Stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Core ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $29,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Get Leuthold Core ETF alerts:

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LCR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 2,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. Leuthold Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51.

About Leuthold Core ETF

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.