Bridgeworth LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.98% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 168,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 131,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

