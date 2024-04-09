Bridgeworth LLC Buys 235 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

VXF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.59. The stock had a trading volume of 120,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,800. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

