Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,739,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

