Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.03. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 867,945 shares.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $916.46 million, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 84.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,213 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after buying an additional 3,931,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,007,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 3,604,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 171.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 1,974,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $8,086,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

