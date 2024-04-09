boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.33) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 36.56 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £464.29 million, a P/E ratio of -524.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.78. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.78 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

