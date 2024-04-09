boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.33) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.
boohoo group Stock Performance
Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 36.56 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £464.29 million, a P/E ratio of -524.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.78. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.78 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.
boohoo group Company Profile
