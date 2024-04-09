BNB Price Hits $577.04 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. BNB has a market cap of $86.29 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $577.04 or 0.00835164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,793 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,534,849.92738563. The last known price of BNB is 582.0660475 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2133 active market(s) with $1,935,737,611.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

