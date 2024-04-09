BMO Capital Markets Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $122.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $116.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

