BMO Capital Markets Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$74.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.97.

Shares of BNS opened at C$68.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6239067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

