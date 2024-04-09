BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$121.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$108.00.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$113.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$107.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.48. The firm has a market cap of C$38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$115.14.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8532751 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

