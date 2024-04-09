BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) a C$16.50 Price Target

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) has been given a C$16.50 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

TSE:OBE traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 170,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$905.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of C$173.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.5399449 EPS for the current year.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$177,172.50. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

