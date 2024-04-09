Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

