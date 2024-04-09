Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $38,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.97.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,982. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $133.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

