BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 754.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $796.86. The company had a trading volume of 537,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,378. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $808.75 and its 200 day moving average is $749.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

