Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.50

Shares of Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.22).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.12.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
