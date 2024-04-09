BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,022,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 9,615,898 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,775,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

