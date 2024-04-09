BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.19 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00014593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00016578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,641.83 or 1.00010716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00134649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,079,585,449 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000123 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.