Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,885.67 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $42,885.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00105922 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015914 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002884 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

