Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $37,713.46 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00106549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00036867 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015837 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002878 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

