Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $70,682.24 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,390.87 billion and approximately $32.93 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $682.62 or 0.00965756 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00046598 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00136330 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,677,806 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
