Bioventix PLC (BVXP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 68 on April 26th

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bioventix Stock Performance

Shares of BVXP stock opened at GBX 4,644 ($58.78) on Tuesday. Bioventix has a 1 year low of GBX 3,402 ($43.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,100 ($64.55). The firm has a market cap of £242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,791.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,675.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,232.65.

Insider Transactions at Bioventix

In other news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.16), for a total transaction of £2,604,000 ($3,295,785.34). Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

