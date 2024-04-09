BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.16. 125,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 409,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $833.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,419 shares of company stock valued at $550,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

