BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. BILL comprises approximately 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of BILL worth $32,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in BILL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BILL by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in BILL by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 13.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

NYSE BILL traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.74. 876,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,485. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.