Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.30. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

