BHP Group’s (BHP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHP. Citigroup reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.03) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.03) to GBX 2,520 ($31.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.84) to GBX 2,100 ($26.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,320 ($29.36).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,360 ($29.87) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,302.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,389.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,052.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.27).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

