Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 12.5% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.11. 250,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 126,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

