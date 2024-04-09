Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 291,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.