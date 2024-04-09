Benchmark Trims Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price to $93.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.08. 70,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,323. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

