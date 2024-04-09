Barclays Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$48.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.04.

BCE traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.87. 1,937,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,417. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.71. BCE has a 52-week low of C$43.96 and a 52-week high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0448065 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

