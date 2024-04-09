Barclays Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $30.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,210,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

