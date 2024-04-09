Barclays Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $43.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPLX. UBS Group upped their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.43.

MPLX stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mplx has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 152,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

