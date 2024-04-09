Barclays Increases DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $66.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.57.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

DTM stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 74.43%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 252,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.